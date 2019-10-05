Marty Small: New rider in Atlantic City's mayor-go-round

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Marty Small intends on bringing big changes to Atlantic City, where yet another political corruption scandal has propelled him to the office he has sought for so long.

Small, the City Council president, became acting mayor on Friday, a day after Frank Gilliam Jr., a fellow Democrat, admitted stealing $87,000 from a youth basketball club he founded, and resigned.

It was the latest spin of the mayoral wheel in this seaside gambling resort, where political corruption has such a long, rich history that HBO created an award-winning TV series about it, "Boardwalk Empire."

Ending a state takeover that he fought as a City Councilman is on Small's to-do list.