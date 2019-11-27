Man found in freezer was husband of recently deceased woman

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Police say a man whose body was in a freezer for at least one year was the husband of the woman who had recently died in their apartment west of Salt Lake City.

Tooele Police Sgt. Jeremy Hansen said Tuesday that the medical examiner identified the man as 69-year-old Paul Edwards Mathers. Officers discovered his body last Friday after finding his wife dead on the bed.

Hansen says a cause of death hasn’t been determined. Police suspect foul play but don’t know if his wife was involved. They don’t suspect foul play in the death of his wife.

Hansen said detectives estimate the man’s body could have been there for as long as 11 years based on when residents in the apartment complex say they last saw him.