Man kills himself at San Francisco airport in mezzanine jump

View of commuters at the gate area of the International terminal of San Francisco International Airport on Thursday, July 20, 2017 in San Francisco, Calif.
Photo: Liz Hafalia / The Chronicle

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Officials say a man killed himself in front of hundreds of passengers at San Francisco International Airport after jumping from a mezzanine level to a baggage area.

KGO-TV reported that the San Mateo Coroner identified the man as 53-year-old Dale Finn of South San Francisco. Witnesses told the television station that they heard a loud commotion before seeing the man fall in Terminal 3 around 8:45 a.m. Monday.

There was no indication if the man was a traveler or an employee.

The San Mateo Sheriff's Office is investigating.

Information from: KGO-TV.