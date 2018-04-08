Photo: Craig Ruttle, AP Image 1 of / 12 Caption Close

Image 1 of 12 A firefighter looks out from the window of a fire damaged apartment in Trump Tower in New York on Saturday, April 7, 2018. The Fire Department says the blaze broke out on the 50th floor shortly before 6 p.m. Saturday. less A firefighter looks out from the window of a fire damaged apartment in Trump Tower in New York on Saturday, April 7, 2018. The Fire Department says the blaze broke out on the 50th floor shortly before 6 p.m. ... more Photo: Craig Ruttle, AP

Image 2 of 12 Fire damage is seen on a side of Trump Tower in New York on Saturday, April 7, 2018. The Fire Department says the blaze broke out on the 50th floor shortly before 6 p.m. Saturday. Fire damage is seen on a side of Trump Tower in New York on Saturday, April 7, 2018. The Fire Department says the blaze broke out on the 50th floor shortly before 6 p.m. Saturday. Photo: Craig Ruttle, AP

Image 3 of 12 Emergency personnel leave the scene after a fire in Trump Tower, Saturday, April 7, 2018, in New York. The Fire Department says a blaze broke out on the 50th floor shortly before 6 p.m. Saturday. Emergency personnel leave the scene after a fire in Trump Tower, Saturday, April 7, 2018, in New York. The Fire Department says a blaze broke out on the 50th floor shortly before 6 p.m. Saturday. Photo: Andres Kudacki, AP

Image 4 of 12 A woman takes a selfie photo as firefighters work in front of Trump Tower in New York after a fire Saturday, April 7, 2018. The Fire Department says a blaze broke out on the 50th floor of the building shortly before 6 p.m. Saturday. less A woman takes a selfie photo as firefighters work in front of Trump Tower in New York after a fire Saturday, April 7, 2018. The Fire Department says a blaze broke out on the 50th floor of the building shortly ... more Photo: Andres Kudacki, AP

Image 5 of 12 Fire damage is seen on a side of Trump Tower in New York, Saturday, April 7, 2018. The Fire Department says the blaze broke out on the 50th floor shortly before 6 p.m. Saturday. Fire damage is seen on a side of Trump Tower in New York, Saturday, April 7, 2018. The Fire Department says the blaze broke out on the 50th floor shortly before 6 p.m. Saturday. Photo: Andres Kudacki, AP

Image 6 of 12 A firefighter walks in front of Trump Tower after battling a fire in New York, Saturday, April 7, 2018. The Fire Department says a blaze broke out on the 50th floor shortly before 6 p.m. Saturday. A firefighter walks in front of Trump Tower after battling a fire in New York, Saturday, April 7, 2018. The Fire Department says a blaze broke out on the 50th floor shortly before 6 p.m. Saturday. Photo: Andres Kudacki, AP

Image 7 of 12 A firefighter works in front of Trump Tower after a fire in New York, Saturday, April 7, 2018. The Fire Department says a blaze broke out on the 50th floor shortly before 6 p.m. Saturday. A firefighter works in front of Trump Tower after a fire in New York, Saturday, April 7, 2018. The Fire Department says a blaze broke out on the 50th floor shortly before 6 p.m. Saturday. Photo: Andres Kudacki, AP

Image 8 of 12 Firefighters work in front of Trump Tower in New York on Saturday, April 7, 2018 after battling a fire. The Fire Department says a blaze broke out on the 50th floor shortly before 6 p.m. Saturday. Firefighters work in front of Trump Tower in New York on Saturday, April 7, 2018 after battling a fire. The Fire Department says a blaze broke out on the 50th floor shortly before 6 p.m. Saturday. Photo: Andres Kudacki, AP

Image 9 of 12 A firefighter looks out from the window of a damaged apartment in Trump Tower in New York on Saturday, April 7, 2018. The Fire Department says the blaze broke out on the 50th floor shortly before 6 p.m. Saturday. less A firefighter looks out from the window of a damaged apartment in Trump Tower in New York on Saturday, April 7, 2018. The Fire Department says the blaze broke out on the 50th floor shortly before 6 p.m. ... more Photo: Craig Ruttle, AP

Image 10 of 12 Fire damage is seen on a side of Trump Tower in New York on Saturday, April 7, 2018. The Fire Department says the blaze broke out on the 50th floor shortly before 6 p.m. Saturday. Fire damage is seen on a side of Trump Tower in New York on Saturday, April 7, 2018. The Fire Department says the blaze broke out on the 50th floor shortly before 6 p.m. Saturday. Photo: Craig Ruttle, AP

Image 11 of 12 A firefighter looks out from the window of a damaged apartment in Trump Tower in New York on Saturday, April 7, 2018. The Fire Department says the blaze broke out on the 50th floor shortly before 6 p.m. Saturday. less A firefighter looks out from the window of a damaged apartment in Trump Tower in New York on Saturday, April 7, 2018. The Fire Department says the blaze broke out on the 50th floor shortly before 6 p.m. ... more Photo: Craig Ruttle, AP