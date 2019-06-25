Tabloid reporter, columnist Steve Dunleavy dies at 81

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Post columnist Steve Dunleavy, who helped define the tabloid's modern style, has died.

The Post reported that Dunleavy died at his Long Island home Monday night. He was 81.

The longtime reporter was born in Sydney, Australia, and began his journalism career at The Sun, where his father worked as a photographer.

He worked at a variety of newspapers, including the Daily Mirror and The South China Morning Post, before arriving in New York City in 1966.

He joined the New York Post in 1977 shortly after Rupert Murdoch bought the tabloid. Murdoch called him one of the greatest reporters of all time.

Dunleavy also helped create the television newsmagazine program, "A Current Affair," which put Post-style journalism on TV.

He retired in 2008.