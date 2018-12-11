Lawsuit filed over fatal Army helicopter crash in Maryland

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The widow of an Army specialist killed in a Black Hawk helicopter crash in Maryland last year and two other soldiers who were critically injured are suing Sikorsky Aircraft in Connecticut alleging the helicopter's tail rotor system was defective.

The lawsuit was filed Monday in state court in Hartford by Spc. Jeremy Tomlin's wife, Jessica, Capt. Terikazu Onoda and his wife, and Chief Warrant Officer Christopher Nicholas. The suit seeks unspecified monetary damages.

The Sikorsky-manufactured Black Hawk crashed in Leonardtown, Maryland, during a training mission on April 17, 2017.

The lawsuit blames a major tail rotor malfunction. The three-member crew was stationed at Fort Belvoir, Virginia.

A Sikorsky spokesman declined to comment on the lawsuit. Connecticut-based Sikorsky is a division of Maryland-based Lockheed Martin.