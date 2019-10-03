Koch-backed groups take on immigration starting in Miami

MIAMI (AP) — A new effort funded by the powerful Koch network wants to reframe discussions about immigration, claiming consensus is needed amid Trump-era divisions.

The “Common Ground” initiative launched an outdoor installation Thursday in Miami to share the positive personal stories of immigrants who are young entrepreneurs, war heroes and farmers. Visitors are encouraged to open several doors to watch short videos.

The groups behind the project are Stand Together, the Americans for Prosperity Foundation and The LIBRE Institute, which are all funded by conservative industrialist Charles Koch.

The groups say the exhibit is merely educational and not aimed at swaying viewers to the Republican Party despite the network’s history of bankrolling the GOP. Koch has been outspoken against Trump on immigration and says he won't support him in 2020.