King Arthur Flour recalls some flour due to E. coli risk

NORWICH, Vt. (AP) — A Vermont-based flour company is voluntarily recalling some bags of flour due to potential E. coli contamination.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration says King Arthur Flour is recalling more than 14,000 cases of 5-pound unbleached all-purpose flour. The FDA said Thursday that to date no illness had been reported in connection with the product.

The flour was distributed through retailers and distributors across the country. Officials say the recall doesn't include products sold through the King Arthur Flour website, Baker's Catalogue or the Baker's Store in Norwich.

The FDA says King Arthur was informed by ADM Milling that certain wheat used to make flour has been linked to an ongoing outbreak of E. coli infections.