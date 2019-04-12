Jurors deadlock in Missouri rap video filming homicide trial

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Jurors have deadlocked in the trial of a St. Louis man accused of fatally shooting another man during the taping of a rap video.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that jurors couldn't decide whether to convict or acquit 36-year-old Daniel Williams of first-degree murder in the November 2017 killing of Chazz Bridges. But they found him guilty of second-degree assault for shooting at another man.

Police said the shooting happened as Bridges was filming the video. Williams testified that he shot Bridges in self-defense after seeing Bridges cock the hammer of a handgun. Williams said he was checking on Bridges when his gun discharged on accident, hitting Bridges again.

He said he also shot at and missed a man holding a video camera because he thought he might be armed.

