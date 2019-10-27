https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/article/Iowa-woman-dies-after-explosion-at-gender-reveal-14566090.php
Iowa woman dies after explosion at gender reveal party
KNOXVILLE, Iowa (AP) — Am Iowa woman has died after an explosion at a gender reveal party created debris that hit her.
The Marion County Sheriff's office says the explosion happened at a home in central Iowa around 4 p.m. Saturday. Deputies arrived at the home in Knoxville — about 40 miles (64.37 kilometers) southeast of Des Moines — to find a 56-year-old woman dead.
Investigators determined that an explosion during the gender reveal announcement caused the woman's death. The party was being held to announce the gender of a baby a couple is expecting.
No other details about the explosion were available, and the victim's name wasn't immediately released.
