Indictments: Ex-electric co-op chairman got free power, work

ST. MATTHEWS, S.C. (AP) — Prosecutors say the former chairman of an electric cooperative in South Carolina broke the law by getting free electricity and hundreds of thousands of dollars in free utility work.

A grand jury in Calhoun County indicted 69-year-old Heath Hill on Friday on five charges. Hill was on the Tri-County Electric Cooperative board for more than two decades before he was fired last year

The indictments say Hill and his family received more than $23,000 worth of free electricity, he was improperly given $80,000 from an annuity and utility workers did free work on his land.

The State newspaper reported last year that a utility employee said in a sworn statement Hill paid $2,677 for a roughly $300,000 project to install electric lines to power irrigation equipment on his farm.

___

Information from: The State, http://www.thestate.com