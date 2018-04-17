Hundreds of travelers from Minnesota were left stranded in Mexico after Sun Country Airlines canceled flights due to a storm at home because the carrier had ended its seasonal service south of the border.
Photo: Sun Country
Photo: Adriana Alvarado, AP Photo/Adriana Alvarado
Aguascalientes: Level 2 - Exercise increased caution
U.S. government employees are prohibited from traveling between cities at night. Additionally, U.S. government employees are prohibited from patronizing adult clubs and gambling establishments in Aguascalientes. less
Photo: Ricardo Espinosa, Mexico Tourism Board
Baja California: Level 2 - Exercise Increased Caution
Due to poor cellular service and hazardous road conditions, U.S. government employees are only permitted to travel on “La Rumorosa” between Mexicali and Tijuana on the toll road during daylight.
Photo: Roberto Armocida, AP
Baja California Sur: Level 2 - Exercise Increased Caution
Criminal activity and violence, including homicide, remain an issue throughout the state. According to Government of Mexico statistics, the state experienced an increase in homicide rates compared to the same period in 2016.
For more information visit: travel.state.gov less
Photo: Dario Lopez-Mills, STF
Chihuahua: Level 3 - Reconsider Travel
Reconsider travel due to crime. Violent crime and gang activity are widespread. Travel for U.S. government employees is limited to the following areas: Ciudad Juarez, within the city of Chihuahua, Ojinaga, Palomas and the Nuevo Casas Grandes/Paquime region, Nuevo Casas Grandes.
Photo: Ivan Pierre Aguirre, Associated Press
Coahuila: Level 3 - Reconsider Travel
Reconsider travel due to crime. Violent crime is widespread. Local law enforcement has limited capability to prevent and respond to crime, particularly in the northern part of the state. U.S. government employees are not permitted to travel in Coahuila state, with the exception of Saltillo, Bosques de Monterreal, and Parras de la Fuente. U.S. government employees are permitted to travel to Piedras Negras and Ciudad Acuna but they must travel to these cities from the United States only. U.S. government employees are prohibited from patronizing adult clubs and gambling establishments in Coahuila.
Photo: Adriana Alvarado, Associated Press
Colima: Level 4 - Do Not Travel
Do not travel due to crime. Violent crime and gang activity are widespread. There are no restrictions on U.S. government employees travel along Route 200 from the Jalisco border to Manzanillo, including the Manzanillo airport. There are no restrictions on U.S. government employees for stays in Manzanillo from Marina Puerto Santiago to Playa las Brisas.
Photo: Harry Thomas
Durango: Level 3 - Reconsider Travel
Reconsider travel due to crime. Violent crime and gang activity along the highways are common. U.S. government employees may travel outside the city of Durango only during daylight on toll roads. Between 1 a.m. and 6 a.m., U.S. government employees must remain within Durango city.
Photo: Dario Lopez-Mills, Associated Press
Estado de Mexico: Level 3 - Reconsider Travel
Reconsider travel due to crime. Violent crime is common in parts of Estado de Mexico. U.S. government employees are prohibited from travel to the following municipalities, unless they are traveling directly through the municipalities on major thoroughfares: Coacalco, Ecatepec, Nezahualcoyotl, La Paz, Valle del Chalco, Solidaridad, Chalco, Ixtapaluca, Tlatlaya. less
For more information visit: travel.state.gov
Photo: Foto Por Miguel Timoshenkov, Laredo Morning Times
Guerrero: Level 4 - Do Not Travel
Do not travel due to crime. Armed groups operate independently of the government in many areas of Guerrero. Members of these groups frequently maintain roadblocks and may use violence towards travelers. U.S. government employees are prohibited from travel to the entire state of Guerrero, including Acapulco.
For more information visit: travel.state.gov
Photo: Jesus Guerrero / Getty Images
Jalisco: Level 3 - Reconsider Travel
Reconsider travel due to crime. Violent crime and gang activity are common in parts of Jalisco state. U.S. government employees are prohibited from travel to areas bordering Michoacán and Zacatecas states. U.S. government employees are prohibited from traveling between cities after dark and from using Highway 80 between Cocula and La Huerta. U.S. government employees may use federal toll road 15D for travel to Mexico City. However, they may not stop in the towns of La Barca or Ocotlan for any reason.
For more information visit: travel.state.gov
Photo: Alan Marsh / First Light Via Getty Images
Michoacan: Level 4 - Do Not Travel
Do not travel due to crime. U.S. government employees are prohibited from travel in Michoacán state, with the exception of Morelia and Lazaro Cardenas cities and the area north of federal toll road 15D. U.S. government employees are prohibited from travel by land, except on federal toll road 15D.
For more information visit: travel.state.gov less
Michoacan: Level 4 - Do Not Travel
Photo: HECTOR GUERRERO, AFP/Getty Images
Do not travel due to crime. U.S. government employees are prohibited from travel in Michoacán state, with the exception of Morelia and Lazaro Cardenas cities and the area ... more
Morelos: Level 3 - Reconsider Travel
Reconsider travel due to crime. Violent crime and gang activity are common in parts of Morelos state. U.S. government employees are prohibited from travel on any roads from Huitzilac to Santa Martha, Estado de Mexico, including Lagunas de Zempoala National Park and surrounding areas. less
Photo: AP
Nayarit: Level 3 - Reconsider Travel
Reconsider travel due to crime. Violent crime and gang activity are common in parts of Nayarit state. U.S. government employees are prohibited from travel in most areas of the state, with the following exceptions: Riviera Nayarit (which includes Nuevo Vallarta and Bahia de Banderas), Santa Maria del Oro, Xalisco.
Photo: AP
Nuevo Leon: Level 3 - Reconsider Travel
Reconsider travel due to crime. Violent crime and gang activity are common in parts of Nuevo Leon state. U.S. government employees may travel outside Monterrey only during daylight on toll roads, with the exception of travel to the Monterrey airport, which is permitted at any time. U.S. government employees must remain within San Pedro Garza Garcia or Santa Catarina (south of the Santa Catarina river) municipalities between 1 a.m. and 6 a.m.
For more information visit: travel.state.gov less
Photo: San Antonio Express-News File Photo
Oaxaca: Level 2 - Exercise Increased Caution
In Oaxaca, U.S. government employees are encouraged to remain in tourist areas and are not permitted to use public transportation. U.S. government employees are prohibited from travel on Highway 200 throughout the state, except to transit between the airport in Huatulco to hotels in Puerto Escondido and Huatulco.
For more information visit: travel.state.gov less
Photo: Julysa Sosa, Freelance / Julysa Sosa/ For The San Antonio Express-News
Quintana Roo: Level 2 - Exercise Increased Caution
According to Government of Mexico statistics, the state experienced an increase in homicide rates compared to the same period in 2016. While most of these homicides appeared to be targeted, criminal organization assassinations, turf battles between criminal groups have resulted in violent crime in areas frequented by U.S. citizens. Shooting incidents injuring or killing bystanders have occurred. There are no restrictions on U.S. government employees for travel in Quintana Roo state, which includes tourist areas such as: Cancun, Cozumel, Playa del Carmen, Tulum, and the Riviera Maya.
Photo: STR, ERICK GRAJALES/AFP/Getty Images
San Luis Potosi: Level 3 - Reconsider Travel
Reconsider travel due to crime. Violent crime and gang activity are common in parts of San Luis Potosi state. U.S. government employees may travel outside San Luis Potosi city only during daylight hours on toll roads. U.S. government employees must remain within San Luis Potosi city between 1 a.m. and 6 a.m.
Photo: Chronicle
Sinaloa: Level 4 - Do Not Travel
Do not travel due to crime. Violent crime is widespread. Criminal organizations are based and operating in Sinaloa state. U.S. government employees are prohibited from travel in most areas of the state. In areas where travel is permitted, the following restrictions are in place: Mazatlan and Los Mochis and Port Topolobampo. less
Photo: Mazatlán Tourist Board
Sonora: Level 3 - Reconsider Travel
Sonora is a key location utilized by the international drug trade and human trafficking networks. However, northern Sonora experiences much lower levels of crime than cities closer to Sinaloa and other parts of Mexico. U.S. government employees visiting Puerto Peñasco must use the Lukeville/Sonoyta crossing, and they are required to travel during daylight hours on main roads. U.S. government employees are prohibited from travel to: the triangular region west of Nogales, east of Sonoyta and north of Altar; the eastern edge of the state of Sonora; south of Hermosillo, with the exception of the cities of Alamos, San Carlos, Guaymas and Empalme.
Photo: The New York Times
Tamaulipas: Level 4 - Do Not Travel
Violent crime, such as murder, armed robbery, carjacking, kidnapping, extortion, and sexual assault, is common. Gang activity, including gun battles, is widespread. Armed criminal groups target public and private passenger buses traveling through Tamaulipas, often taking passengers hostage and demanding ransom payments. Local law enforcement has limited capability to respond to violence in many parts of the state. U.S. government employees are subject to movement restrictions and a curfew between midnight and 6 a.m.
Photo: Kin Man Hui, San Antonio Express-News
Veracruz: Level 2 - Exercise Increased Caution
Exercise increased caution due to crime. U.S. government employees are encouraged to remain in tourist areas and are not permitted to use public transportation. U.S. government employees are permitted to drive during daylight only.
For more information visit: travel.state.gov less
Photo: VICTORIA RAZO/AFP/Getty Images
Zacatecas: Level 3 - Reconsider Travel
Reconsider travel due to crime. Violent crime and gang activity are common in parts of Zacatecas state. U.S. government employees may travel outside Zacatecas city only during daylight hours on toll roads. U.S. government employees must remain within Zacatecas city between 1 a.m. and 6 a.m. less
Photo: © CPTM-Photo
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Hundreds of travelers from Minnesota who were left stranded in Mexico after Sun Country Airlines canceled flights due to a storm at home had to scramble to find flights on other airlines because the carrier had ended its seasonal service south of the border.
Sun Country, based in Eagan, Minnesota, said the flights from Los Cabos and Mazatlan that were canceled Saturday were the last of the season. Sun Country spokeswoman Kelsey Dodson-Smith said the airline couldn't send another plane to collect the stranded passengers because it would mean canceling other flights to other destinations, The Star Tribune reported.
Passengers will receive a refund for the return portion of their flight, the company said.
U.S. Sen. Tina Smith, a Minnesota Democrat, on Monday called on federal transportation officials to look into Sun Country's cancellations and explain what is being done to make sure that airline cancellation policies protect travelers.
"As many travelers are already financially squeezed by the airline industry, it is troublesome to see a domestic carrier abandoning its passengers in a foreign country, forcing them to find their own way home and to incur further expense of time and money," Smith wrote in a letter to the Department of Transportation.
Emily Kladivo of Emily's Travel Service helped some stranded passengers find alternative flights home. Heather Garnett and her family spent almost $2,000 to fly to Chicago and planned to drive back to Minneapolis, she said. Kladivo said she's never experienced a similar situation and criticized the airline's response.
"Weather is out of their control; how they're handling the situation is in their control," she said. "Send a plane, go get your passengers."
Even if the airline couldn't spare another plane, it could have chartered one or covered passengers' alternate travel arrangements, she said.
The debacle comes just as the airline's sale has been finalized. Mitch and Marty Davis decided to sell Sun Country to Apollo Global Management, a private equity firm, to help the company grow faster.
As a result, several operational changes are in progress. Apollo announced in February that it plans to cut 350 jobs from the airline's ground service operations at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport in an effort to be more efficient.
Information from: Star Tribune, http://www.startribune.com