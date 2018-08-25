Hold the Mayo! Florida town is changing its name temporarily

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Mayo, Florida, is holding the mayo, at least for a few days.

The mayor of this tiny town of less than 1,500 residents is announcing Saturday that the city is switching its name to "Miracle Whip."

But it's a joke.

Videographers for the Kraft Heinz-owned mayonnaise-alternative want to capture the shock of residents when they hear that the name of their town is being changed to a corporate brand.

The town's elected officials say they will let residents in on the joke after a few days, but not before street signs and the name on the water tower have been switched out.

However, an open-government advocate says the elected officials may have violated Florida's Sunshine Law by reaching the deal with Miracle Whip behind closed doors.