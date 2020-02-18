He fled Syria - but was shot delivering pizzas in Baltimore

BALTIMORE (AP) — The family of a pizza delivery driver who was recently gunned down in Baltimore says that he had fled war-torn Syria to seek a better life.

The Baltimore Sun reported Tuesday that the murder of Khaled Heeba remains unsolved nearly two weeks after he died. His death is one of more than 40 homicides that the city has seen so far this year.

Heeba escaped Syria’s civil war with his parents and sister in 2016. His sister, Therwa Hamza, became a professor at the University of Maryland. He delivered pizzas to help support himself and his parents. The family quickly acclimated to life in the U.S.

Heeba, 31, was on his last delivery route of the night before he was shot in the chest on a sidewalk.

“He left his own country because it was a war-zone in Syria, just for him to end up getting murdered here,” Theresa Birmingham, a co-worker, told the Sun, “He was just really a sweet guy."