Girl, 14, is 4th victim to die in New Orleans hammer attack

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Relatives say a 14-year-old girl has died from her injuries in a hammer attack that also killed her mother, younger brother and cousin last week in Louisiana.

Jefferson Parish Coroner Gerry Cvitanovich said Monday that a fourth victim of the March 6 attack had died. News outlets are reporting that Emmett Rhodes said his granddaughter, Nashawna Riley, was removed from life support after being declared brain dead.

Rhodes said her sister, 12-year-old Adrianna Riley, is now the sole survivor, in critical condition but improving.

The attack also killed 32-year-old Kristina Riley, 10-year-old Ayden Riley and 9-year-old De'ryona Encalade.

Authorities said Kristina Riley's boyfriend, 33-year-old Terrance Leonard, attacked her after bludgeoning the children while they slept.

It's unclear whether he has a lawyer.