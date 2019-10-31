Germany's president wraps up US charm offensive in Boston

BOSTON (AP) — Germany's president is visiting Boston as his country wraps up a yearlong charm offensive designed to ease tensions with the United States.

Frank-Walter Steinmeier is scheduled to deliver brief remarks Thursday afternoon at the Goethe Institute in Boston. He's then expected to attend a joint concert of the Boston Symphony Orchestra and Germany's visiting Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra.

Germany and the U.S. have boosted cultural ties throughout 2019 as part of a two-nation friendship campaign dubbed "Wunderbar Together" ("Wonderful Together.")

Germany launched the multimillion-dollar publicity campaign in late 2018 as it smarted from President Donald Trump's verbal attacks and a perceived disregard for the long-term U.S. ally.

Following the evening concert, a reception will be held that includes free beer and pretzels courtesy of the German government.