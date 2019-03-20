Georgia city fires judge over bullying allegations

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. (AP) — The recently formed city of South Fulton, Georgia, has fired its first municipal judge over allegations that she bullied workers and approved filming a reality TV show in her courtroom.

News outlets report the South Fulton City Council voted Tuesday to fire Tiffany Sellers, whose $135,000-per-year contract was set to end in 2021.

Sellers entered the public eye last year when a photo of her by The Atlanta Voice was widely shared online with the hashtag "BlackGirlMagic." The photo showed that black women made up the entire criminal justice system of South Fulton, which was established in 2017.

Sellers denies the allegations and says she plans to appeal. She says the process that led to her firing was improper, noting that she wasn't allowed to enter evidence to defend herself.