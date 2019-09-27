Gas leak reported in city affected by explosions last year

LAWRENCE, Mass. (AP) — About 100 people have been evacuated from their homes and two schools have been closed in response to a natural gas leak in a Massachusetts city affected a year ago by a series of gas explosions and fires.

Lawrence Fire Chief Brian Moriarty said the leak in a high-pressure line was discovered around 3:15 a.m. Friday and that the volume of gas released was in the "explosive range." No explosions or fires have been reported.

Gas and electricity have been shut off in the affected neighborhood.

Mark Kempic, president of Columbia Gas, blamed for last year's explosions, said no company crews were working the area and the line is new.

The source of the leak remains under investigation.

Mayor Dan Rivera says the Wetherbee School and Lawrence Catholic Academy are closed.