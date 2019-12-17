Funeral set for police detective among 4 killed in attacks

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — A police detective killed in an attack that also left five others dead last week is to be laid to rest.

Funeral services for Jersey City Police Detective Joseph Seals are scheduled for Tuesday morning.

The 40-year-old married father of five was killed in a confrontation a week ago with two attackers who then drove to a kosher market and killed three people inside before dying in a lengthy shootout with police.

Jersey City Director of Public Safety James Shea called Seals “the ultimate detective or officer we would point to to tell young officers, ‘this is how you should behave.’”

Authorities haven’t disclosed why Seals was in the location he was at the time he was killed, or what happened during the confrontation at a cemetery about a mile from the market.

Jersey City officials have said Seals led the department in removing illegal guns from the streets in recent years. In 2008, he was credited with saving a woman from a sexual assault inside her own home on Christmas Eve.

Besides killing Seals, David Anderson and Francine Graham killed three people inside the deli in the Greenville section of Jersey City, including the owner’s wife, a store worker and a shopper. The pair also are believed to have killed a livery driver who was found dead in the trunk of a car in nearby Bayonne the weekend before the kosher market shootings.