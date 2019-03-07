Former district attorney reprimanded for conduct

SIREN, Wis. (AP) — A former Burnett County district attorney has been reprimanded by state officials for pursuing female defendants.

The Office of Lawyer Regulation accuses William Norine of violating professional conduct rules during his time as DA. In one case, regulators said Norine had lunch with a woman his office was prosecuting. The reprimand says in another case he told a female defendant she was a "wonderful beautiful person" who inspired him and offered to pay her phone bill if she "had time to meet."

Norine said in an email that he never meant anyone harm and did not contest the reprimand.

The office is an agency of the Wisconsin Supreme Court and reviews grievances relating to lawyer conduct. The reprimand carries no fines or penalties.