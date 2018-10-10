-
Carol Ralph walks through downed trees blocking her heavily damaged neighborhood just after Hurricane Michael passed through in Panama City, Fla., Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Photo: Gerald Herbert, Associated Press
Trees lay on the top of a home after hurricane Michael passed through the area on October 10, 2018 in Panama City, Florida. The hurricane hit the Florida Panhandle as a category 4 storm.
Photo: Joe Raedle, Getty Images
Boats sit in a storage warehouse damaged from Hurricane Michael at Treasure Island Marina in Panama City Beach, Florida, U.S., on Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018. Investors are tracking�Hurricane�Michael�as it barrels toward Florida with winds strengthening to 145 miles per hour, posing potential consequences for companies in the building, hospital, insurance and energy industries, among others. The Category 4 storm, poised to be the strongest to hit the continental U.S. since 2004, is�expected�to make landfall Wednesday and could cause $16 billion in damage. Photographer: Luke Sharrett/Bloomberg less
Photo: Luke Sharrett, Bloomberg
A storm chaser climbs into his vehicle during the eye of Hurricane Michael to retrieve equipment after a hotel canopy collapsed in Panama City Beach, Fla., Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018.
Photo: Gerald Herbert, Associated Press
Broken awnings are seen after hurricane Michael passed through the downtown area on October 10, 2018 in Panama City, Florida. The hurricane hit the Florida Panhandle as a category 4 storm.
Photo: Joe Raedle, Getty Images
A damaged home is seen after hurricane Michael passed through the area on October 10, 2018 in Panama City, Florida. The hurricane hit the Florida Panhandle as a category 4 storm.
Photo: Joe Raedle, Getty Images
Debris lays on the ground of a Booze Express store as Hurricane Michael makes landfall in Panama City Beach, Florida, U.S., on Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018. Investors are tracking�Hurricane�Michael�as it barrels toward Florida with winds strengthening to 145 miles per hour, posing potential consequences for companies in the building, hospital, insurance and energy industries, among others. The Category 4 storm, poised to be the strongest to hit the continental U.S. since 2004, is�expected�to make landfall Wednesday and could cause $16 billion in damage. Photographer: Luke Sharrett/Bloomberg less
Photo: Luke Sharrett, Bloomberg
A tree lays across a road as Hurricane Michael makes landfall in Panama City Beach, Florida, U.S., on Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018. Investors are tracking�Hurricane�Michael�as it barrels toward Florida with winds strengthening to 145 miles per hour, posing potential consequences for companies in the building, hospital, insurance and energy industries, among others. The Category 4 storm, poised to be the strongest to hit the continental U.S. since 2004, is�expected�to make landfall Wednesday and could cause $16 billion in damage. Photographer: Luke Sharrett/Bloomberg less
Photo: Luke Sharrett, Bloomberg
A stores windows are seen shattered as hurricane Michael passed through the downtown area on October 10, 2018 in Panama City, Florida. The hurricane hit the Florida Panhandle as a category 4 storm.
Photo: Joe Raedle, Getty Images
Mike Lindsey stands in his antique shop after the winds from hurricane Michael broke the windows in his shop on October 10, 2018 in Panama City, Florida. The hurricane hit the Florida Panhandle as a category 4 storm. less
Photo: Joe Raedle, Getty Images
Jane Lindsey tries to salvage her dolls from the water running into her store after hurricane Michael passed through the area on October 10, 2018 in Panama City, Florida. The hurricane hit the Florida Panhandle as a category 4 storm. less
Photo: Joe Raedle, Getty Images
Hotel employees look at a canopy that just collapsed, as Hurricane Michael passes through in Panama City Beach, Fla., Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018.
Photo: Gerald Herbert, Associated Press
A woman checks on her vehicle as Hurricane Michael passes through, after the hotel canopy had just collapsed, in Panama City Beach, Fla., Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Photo: Gerald Herbert, Associated Press
Debris is blown down a street by Hurricane Michael on October 10, 2018 in Panama City, Florida. The hurricane made landfall on the Florida Panhandle as a category 4 storm. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Photo: Joe Raedle, Getty Images
This photo made available by NASA shows they eye of Hurricane Michael, as seen from the International Space Station on Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018. (NASA via AP)
Photo: Associated Press
This infrared satellite image made available by NOAA shows Hurricane Michael approaching the Florida panhandle on Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018 at 11:40 a.m. EDT. (NOAA via AP)
Photo: Associated Press
Rain prediction for Hurricane Michael over the next 3 days. (Greg Good/TNS)
Photo: Greg Good, TNS
Emily Hindle lies on the floor at an evacuation shelter set up at Rutherford High School, in advance of Hurricane Michael, which is expected to make landfall today, in Panama City Beach, Fla., Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) less
Photo: Gerald Herbert, Associated Press
The storm surge and waves from Hurricane Michael batter the beachfront homes on October 10, 2018 in the Florida Panhandle community of Shell Point Beach, Florida. The hurricane is forecast to hit the Florida Panhandle at a possible category 4 storm. less
Photo: Mark Wallheiser, Getty Images
Cameron Sadowski walks along where waves are crashing onto the beach as the outer bands of hurricane Michael arrive on October 10, 2018 in Panama City Beach, Florida. The hurricane is forecast to hit the Florida Panhandle at a possible category 4 storm. less
Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Ellis Davis makes sure his boat is secure as the outer bands of hurricane Michael arrive on October 10, 2018 in Panama City, Florida. The hurricane is forecast to hit the Florida Panhandle at a possible category 4 storm. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) less
Photo: Joe Raedle, Getty Images
Neko Blaine holds Alaina Blaine, 4, as they sit in the lobby of the Hilton Gardens Inn after leaving their home for a safer place as the outer bands of hurricane Michael arrive on October 10, 2018 in Panama City, Florida. The hurricane is forecast to hit the Florida Panhandle at a possible category 4 storm. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) less
Photo: Joe Raedle, Getty Images
Kathy Eaton takes what she can from her home as she tries to get out of the way of the storm as the outerbands of hurricane Michael arrive on October 10, 2018 in Panama City Beach, Florida. The hurricane is forecast to hit the Florida Panhandle at a possible category 4 storm. less
Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Waves crash along a pier as the outerbands of hurricane Michael arrive on October 10, 2018 in Panama City Beach, Florida. The hurricane is forecast to hit the Florida Panhandle at a possible category 4 storm.
Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images
An abandoned beach chair is seen on the beach ahead of Hurricane Michael in Panama City Beach, Florida, U.S., on Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018. Investors are tracking�Hurricane�Michael�as it barrels toward Florida with winds strengthening to 145 miles per hour, posing potential consequences for companies in the building, hospital, insurance and energy industries, among others. The Category 4 storm, poised to be the strongest to hit the continental U.S. since 2004, is�expected�to make landfall Wednesday and could cause $16 billion in damage. Photographer: Luke Sharrett/Bloomberg less
Photo: Luke Sharrett, Bloomberg
Photo: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images
An aerial picture of people filling bags with sand at the Lynn Haven Sports Complex while preparing for Hurricane Michael October 9, 2018 in Panama City, Florida.
Photo: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images
A car is seen in a parking lot while flooding begins as Hurricane Michael approaches on October 10, 2018 in Panama City, Florida. - Hurricane Michael closed in on Florida's Gulf Coast on Wednesday as an ... more
Pets are checked in, as people seek safety in a shelter as Hurricane Michael approaches on October 10, 2018 in Panama City, Florida. - Hurricane Michael closed in on Florida's Gulf Coast on Wednesday as an "extremely dangerous" category four storm packing powerful winds and a huge sea surge, US forecasters said. The Miami-based National Hurricane Center said the storm, which local forecasters are calling an "unprecedented" weather event for the area, is expected to slam ashore later in the day with "life-threatening" storm surges. less
Photo: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images
Photo: The Washington Post/The Washington Post/Getty Images
Patrons are asked to get off the beach by Beach Patrol as category 3 Hurricane Michael approaches the Florida panhandle, in Panama City Beach on Tuesday, Oct. 09, 2018 in Washington, DC.
Photo: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images
A bingo parlor is seen at dawn as Hurricane Michael approaches on October 10, 2018 in Panama City, Florida. - Hurricane Michael closed in on Florida's Gulf Coast on Wednesday as an "extremely dangerous" ... more
Patrons enjoy beverages outside Buster's Beer & Bait, one of the last bars in the area still open, as category 3 Hurricane Michael approaches the Florida panhandle, in Panama City Beach on Tuesday, Oct. 09, 2018 in Washington, DC. less
Photo: The Washington Post/The Washington Post/Getty Images
Photo: Mark Wallheiser/Getty Images
Talquin Electric linemen shut off the power to Shell Point Beach prior to the arrival of Hurricane Michael on October 9, 2018 in Crawfordville, Florida.
Photo: Mark Wallheiser/Getty Images
Bar owner Dorothy White puts away outdoor furniture at Ouzts Too bar prior to the arrival of Hurricane Michael on October 9, 2018 in Newport, Florida.
This Florida National Guard image released October 10, 2018 shows members of the Florida National Guard CBRN Enhanced Response Force Package as they prepare to help citizens in affected areas prior to landfall of Hurricane Michael on October 9, 2018 in Stark, Florida. (Photo by Ching OETTEL / Florida National Guard / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / FLORIDA NATIONAL GUARD/CHING OETTEL" - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTSCHING OETTEL/AFP/Getty Images less
Photo: CHING OETTEL, AFP/Getty Images
Photo: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images
People visit the beach while waiting for Hurricane Michael October 9, 2018 in Panama City Beach, Florida.
Photo: Brendan Farrington/AP
The St. Marks River overflows into the city of St. Marks, Fla., ahead of Hurricane Michael, Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018. The National Hurricane Center says says Michael will be the first Category 4 hurricane to ... more
Photo: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images
People fill bags with sand at the Lynn Haven Sports Complex while preparing for Hurricane Michael October 9, 2018 in Panama City, Florida.
US President Donald Trump speaks during a briefing on Hurricane Michael in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, October 10, 2018. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP)SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images
Photo: SAUL LOEB, AFP/Getty Images
The Oceanis is grounded by a tidal surge at the Port St. Joe Marina, Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018 in Port St. Joe, Fla. Supercharged by abnormally warm waters in the Gulf of Mexico, Hurricane Michael slammed into the Florida Panhandle with terrifying winds of 155 mph Wednesday, splintering homes and submerging neighborhoods. (Douglas R. Clifford/Tampa Bay Times via AP) less
Photo: Douglas R. Clifford, AP
Storm Surge retreats from inland areas, foreground, where boats lay sunk and damaged at the Port St. Joe Marina, Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018 in Port St. Joe, Fla. Supercharged by abnormally warm waters in the Gulf of Mexico, Hurricane Michael slammed into the Florida Panhandle with terrifying winds of 155 mph Wednesday, splintering homes and submerging neighborhoods. (Douglas R. Clifford/Tampa Bay Times via AP) less
Photo: Douglas R. Clifford, AP
Haley Nelson inspects damages to her family properties in the Panama City, Fla., spring field area after Hurricane Michael made landfall in Florida's Panhandle on Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018. Supercharged by abnormally warm waters in the Gulf of Mexico, Hurricane Michael slammed into the Florida Panhandle with terrifying winds of 155 mph Wednesday, splintering homes and submerging neighborhoods before continuing its march inland. (Pedro Portal/Miami Herald via AP) less
Photo: Pedro Portal, AP
Boats lay sunk and damaged at the Port St. Joe Marina, Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018 in Port St. Joe, Fla. Supercharged by abnormally warm waters in the Gulf of Mexico, Hurricane Michael slammed into the Florida Panhandle with terrifying winds of 155 mph Wednesday, splintering homes and submerging neighborhoods. (Douglas R. Clifford/Tampa Bay Times via AP) less
Photo: Douglas R. Clifford, AP
A marina warehouse is damaged at the Port St. Joe Marina, Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018 in Port St. Joe, Fla. Supercharged by abnormally warm waters in the Gulf of Mexico, Hurricane Michael slammed into the Florida Panhandle with terrifying winds of 155 mph Wednesday, splintering homes and submerging neighborhoods. (Douglas R. Clifford/Tampa Bay Times via AP) less
Photo: Douglas R. Clifford, AP
Kaylee O'Brian weeps inside her home after several trees fell on it during Hurricane Michael in Panama City, Fla., Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018.
Photo: Gerald Herbert, AP
Photo: Douglas R. Clifford, AP
Port St. Joe Lodge No. 111 lay in ruins after Hurricane Michael made landfall, Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018 in Port St. Joe, Fla. Supercharged by abnormally warm waters in the Gulf of Mexico, Hurricane Michael ... more
Megan Williams, left, and roommate Kaylee O'Brian take belongings from their destroyed home after several trees fell on the house during Hurricane Michael in Panama City, Fla., Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018.
Photo: Gerald Herbert, AP
Tamiya Waldon looks out at the damage to her neighborhood in the aftermath of Hurricane Michael in Panama City, Fla., Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018.
Photo: Gerald Herbert, AP
A hubcap blows by as a man runs to his car during Hurricane Michael in Panama City, Fla., Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018.
Photo: Gerald Herbert, AP
Pam Heckstall surveys the damage as the remnants of Hurricane Michael move through Panama City, Fla., Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018. She is not able to leave her street due to downed trees.
Photo: Gerald Herbert, AP
Pine trees litter a yard in Port St. Joe, Fla., on Garrison Avenue on Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018, after Hurricane Michael made landfall in the Florida Panhandle. Hurricane Michael formed off the coast of Cuba carrying major Category 4 landfall in the Florida Panhandle. Surge in the Big Bend area, along with catastrophic winds at 155mph. (Douglas R. Clifford/The Tampa Bay Times via AP) less
Photo: Douglas R. Clifford, AP
Hurricane Michael formed off the coast of Cuba carrying major Category 4 landfall in the Florida Panhandle. Surge in the Big Bend area, along with catastrophic winds at 155mph. The First Baptist Church of Port St Joe, Fla., was significantly damaged and water remains on the street near the church on Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018, after Hurricane Michael made landfall in the Florida Panhandle (Douglas R. Clifford/The Tampa Bay Times via AP) less
Photo: Douglas R. Clifford, AP
James Prescott surveys the damage as the remnants of Hurricane Michael move through Panama City, Fla., Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018. He was visiting a friend and was not able to leave the street due to downed trees. less
Photo: Gerald Herbert, AP
Brian Bon inspects damages in the Panama City downtown area after Hurricane Michael made landfall in Panama City, Fla., Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018. Supercharged by abnormally warm waters in the Gulf of Mexico, Hurricane Michael slammed into the Florida Panhandle with terrifying winds of 155 mph Wednesday, splintering homes and submerging neighborhoods before continuing its march inland. (Pedro Portal/Miami Herald via AP) less
Photo: Pedro Portal, AP
Kaylee O'Brian cries as she's unable to find her cat after several trees fell on her now-destroyed home during Hurricane Michael in Panama City, Fla., Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018.
Photo: Gerald Herbert, AP
This photo shows a McDonald's restaurant damaged after Hurricane Michael went through the area in Panama City, Fla., Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018. Supercharged by abnormally warm waters in the Gulf of Mexico, Hurricane Michael slammed into the Florida Panhandle with terrifying winds of 155 mph Wednesday, splintering homes and submerging neighborhoods before continuing its march inland. (Pedro Portal/Miami Herald via AP) less
Photo: Pedro Portal, AP
People walk through downed trees in a heavily damaged neighborhood in the aftermath of Hurricane Michael in Panama City, Fla., Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018. Supercharged by abnormally warm waters in the Gulf of Mexico, Hurricane Michael slammed into the Florida Panhandle with terrifying winds of 155 mph Wednesday, splintering homes and submerging neighborhoods. less
Photo: Gerald Herbert, AP
A man walks in the street of his heavily damaged neighborhood in the aftermath of Hurricane Michael in Panama City, Fla., Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018. Supercharged by abnormally warm waters in the Gulf of Mexico, Hurricane Michael slammed into the Florida Panhandle with terrifying winds of 155 mph Wednesday, splintering homes and submerging neighborhoods. less
Photo: Gerald Herbert, AP
Ashton Flowers of Victoria, Texas, loads relief supplies in a trailer parked in Biloxi, Miss., on Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018. Flowers was part of a group from Dalton Trucking, Inc., that is on their way to Florida to deliver relief supplies and food for victims of Hurricane Michael. (John Fitzhugh/The Sun Herald via AP) less
Photo: John Fitzhugh, AP
Dorian Carter looks under furniture for a missing cat after several trees fell on their home during Hurricane Michael in Panama City, Fla., Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018. Supercharged by abnormally warm waters in the Gulf of Mexico, Hurricane Michael slammed into the Florida Panhandle with terrifying winds of 155 mph Wednesday, splintering homes and submerging neighborhoods. less
Photo: Gerald Herbert, AP
Hurricane Michael formed off the coast of Cuba carrying major Category 4 landfall in the Florida Panhandle. Surge in the Big Bend area, along with catastrophic winds at 155mph. Storm surge floods 20th St in Port St. Joe, Fla., Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018, after Hurricane Michael makes landfall in the Florida Panhandle. (Douglas R. Clifford/The Tampa Bay Times via AP) less
Photo: Douglas R. Clifford, AP
Photo: Gerald Herbert, Associated Press
Carol Ralph walks through downed trees blocking her heavily damaged neighborhood just after Hurricane Michael passed through in Panama City, Fla., Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Photo: Gerald Herbert, Associated Press
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (AP) — Powerful Hurricane Michael slammed into the Florida Panhandle with terrifying winds of 155 mph Wednesday, splintering homes and submerging neighborhoods before continuing its destructive march inland across the Southeast. It was the most powerful hurricane to hit the continental U.S. in nearly 50 years and at least one death was reported during its passage.
Supercharged by abnormally warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico, the Category 4 storm crashed ashore in the early afternoon near Mexico Beach, a tourist town about midway along the Panhandle, a 200-mile (320-kilometer) stretch of white-sand beach resorts, fishing towns and military bases. After it ravaged the Panhandle, Michael entered south Georgia as a Category 3 hurricane — the most powerful in recorded history for that part of the neighboring state.
In north Florida, Michael battered the shoreline with sideways rain, powerful gusts and crashing waves, swamping streets and docks, flattening trees, stripped away leaves, shredding awnings and peeling away shingles. It also set off transformer explosions and knocked out power to more than 388,000 homes and businesses.
A Panhandle man was killed by a tree toppling on a home, Gadsden County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Anglie Hightower said. She said authorities got a call Wednesday evening that the man was trapped but rescue crews were hampered by downed trees and debris blocking roadways. Authorities haven't yet confirmed the man's name.
Damage in Panama City was extensive, with broken and uprooted trees and power lines down nearly everywhere. Roofs were peeled off and homes split open by fallen trees. Twisted street signs lay on the ground. Residents emerged in the early evening to assess damage when rains stopped, though skies were still overcast and windy.
Vance Beu, 29, was satying with his mother at her apartment, Spring Gate Apartments, a small complex of single-story wood frame apartment buildings. A pine tree punched a hole in their roof and he said the roar of the storm sounded like a jet engine as the winds accelerated. Their ears even popped as the barometric pressure dropped.
"It was terrifying, honestly. There was a lot of noise. We thought the windows were going to break at any time. We had the inside windows kind of barricaded in with mattresses," Beu said.
Kaylee O'Brien was crying as she sorted through the remains of the apartment she shared with three roommates at Whispering Pines apartments, where the smell of broken pine trees was thick in the air. Four pine trees had crashed through the roof of her apartment, nearly hitting two people. She was missing her 1-year-old Siamese cat, Molly.
"We haven't seen her since the tree hit the den. She's my baby," O'Brien said, her face wet with tears.
In Apalachicola, Sally Crown rode out the storm in her house. The worst damage — she thought — was in her yard. Multiple trees were down. But after the storm passed, she drove to check on the cafe she manages and saw the scope of the destruction.
"It's absolutely horrendous. Catastrophic," Crown said. "There's flooding. Boats on the highway. A house on the highway. Houses that have been there forever are just shattered."
Gov. Rick Scott announced soon after the powerful eye had swept inland that "aggressive" search and rescue efforts were just beginning and urged people to stay off debris-littered roads.
"If you and your family made it through the storm safely, the worst thing you could do now is act foolishly," he said.
With the hurricane still pounding the state hours after it came ashore, and conditions too dangerous in places for search-and-rescue teams to go out, there were no further reports on deaths or injuries by nightfall.
Michael was a meteorological brute that sprang quickly from a weekend tropical depression, going from a Category 2 on Tuesday to a Category 4 by the time it came ashore. It was the most powerful hurricane on record to hit the Panhandle.
More than 375,000 people up and down the Gulf Coast were urged to evacuate as Michael closed in. But the fast-moving, fast-strengthening storm didn't give people much time to prepare, and emergency authorities lamented that many ignored the warnings and seemed to think they could ride it out.
Diane Farris, 57, and her son walked to a high school-turned-shelter near their home in Panama City to find about 1,100 people crammed into a space meant for about half as many. Neither she nor her son had any way to communicate because their lone cellphone got wet and quit working.
"I'm worried about my daughter and grandbaby. I don't know where they are. You know, that's hard," she said, choking back tears.
Hurricane-force winds extended up to 45 miles (75 kilometers) from Michael's center at the height of the storm. Forecasters said rainfall could reach up to a foot (30 centimeters) in spots. And then there was the life-threatening storm surge to deal with.
A water-level station in Apalachicola, close to where Michael came ashore, reported a surge of nearly 8 feet (2.5 meters).
Based on its internal barometric pressure, Michael was the third most powerful hurricane to hit the U.S. mainland, behind the unnamed Labor Day storm of 1935 and Camille in 1969. Based on wind speed, it was the fourth-strongest, behind the Labor Day storm (184 mph, or 296 kph), Camille and Andrew in 1992.
It appeared to be so powerful that it remained a hurricane as it moved into south Georgia early Thursday. Forecasters said it would unleash damaging wind and rain all the way into the Carolinas, which are still recovering from Hurricane Florence's epic flooding.
At the White House, President Donald Trump said, "God bless everyone because it's going to be a rough one," he said. "A very dangerous one." His office said he would tour the devastated areas next week.
In Mexico Beach, population 1,000, the storm shattered homes, leaving floating piles of lumber. The lead-gray water was so high that roofs were about all that could be seen of many homes.
In Panama City, plywood and metal flew off the front of a Holiday Inn Express. Part of the awning fell and shattered the glass front door of the hotel, and the rest of the awning wound up on vehicles parked below it.
"Oh my God, what are we seeing?" said evacuee Rachel Franklin, her mouth hanging open.
The hotel swimming pool had whitecaps.
Meteorologists watched satellite imagery in complete awe as the storm intensified.
"We are in new territory," National Hurricane Center Meteorologist Dennis Feltgen wrote on Facebook. "The historical record, going back to 1851, finds no Category 4 hurricane ever hitting the Florida panhandle."
The storm is likely to fire up the debate over global warming.
Scientists say global warming is responsible for more intense and more frequent extreme weather, such as storms, droughts, floods and fires. But without extensive study, they cannot directly link a single weather event to the changing climate.
With Election Day less than a month away, the crisis was seen as a test of leadership for Scott, a Republican running for the Senate, and Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum , the Democratic nominee for governor. Just as Northern politicians are judged on how they handle snowstorms, their Southern counterparts are watched closely for how they deal with hurricanes.
Only a skeleton staff remained at Tyndall Air Force Base, situated on a peninsula just south of Panama City. Hundreds of military families were moved out, and the base's aircraft, which include F-22 Raptors, were flown to safety hundreds of miles away.
In St. Marks, John Hargan and his family gathered up their pets and moved to a raised building constructed to withstand a Category 5 after water from the St. Marks River began surrounding their home.
Associated Press writers Tamara Lush in St. Petersburg, Fla.; Terry Spencer in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.; Freida Frisaro in Miami; Brendan Farrington in St. Marks, Fla.; Russ Bynum in Keaton Beach, Fla.; Jonathan Drew in Raleigh, North Carolina; and Seth Borenstein in Kensington, Md., contributed to this story.
For the latest on Hurricane Michael, visit https://www.apnews.com/tag/Hurricanes