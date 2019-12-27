Federal judge won't undo Georgia voter purge

ATLANTA (AP) — A federal judge says he won't undo Georgia's efforts to remove more than 120,000 voters from its rolls.

The judge ruled Friday that a voting rights advocacy group founded by Democrat Stacey Abrams is improperly asking him to interpret state law, and also hasn't proved that the people who would be removed would have their constitutional rights violated.

However, the judge is also ordering Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to do more to warn people that they're in danger of being removed. The judge is especially singling out a south Georgia state House district where a Jan. 28 special election is scheduled. Voters there who have been removed have only until Monday to re-register.

Raffensperger in October released a list of over 313,000 voters whose registrations were at risk of being canceled. Fair Fight Action, a voting rights group, had asked for the purge to be halted.