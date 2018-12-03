FBI agents search home of Atlantic City's first-term mayor

FBI agents search the home of Mayor Frank Gilliam Jr., Monday, Dec. 3, 2018, in Atlantic City, N.J. The FBI's Newark division confirms agents are at Gilliam's house Monday executing a search warrant. It wasn't immediately known what prompted the search. (Colt Shaw/The Press of Atlantic City via AP) less FBI agents search the home of Mayor Frank Gilliam Jr., Monday, Dec. 3, 2018, in Atlantic City, N.J. The FBI's Newark division confirms agents are at Gilliam's house Monday executing a search warrant. It wasn't ... more Photo: Colt Shaw, AP Photo: Colt Shaw, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close FBI agents search home of Atlantic City's first-term mayor 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — FBI agents are searching the home of Atlantic City Mayor Frank Gilliam Jr.

The FBI's Newark division confirms agents are searching Gilliam's house Monday. It wasn't immediately known what prompted the search.

The Democrat is in his first year as mayor. The former two-term city councilman defeated Republican incumbent Don Guardian in November 2017 in a contentious election marked by allegations of voter fraud by Guardian.

Gilliam and several others were involved in an early morning fight last month outside an Atlantic City casino, but local prosecutors announced last week they wouldn't file criminal charges.

In April, a judge threw out a criminal complaint against Gilliam over the alleged theft of a $10,000 check from the Atlantic City Democratic Committee.

A phone message was left with Gilliam seeking comment on the investigation.