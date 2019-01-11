Episcopal Church allows same-sex marriage in NY diocese

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — The Episcopal Church has cleared the way for same-sex marriages in an upstate New York diocese where the bishop had barred them.

The Rev. William Love in November issued a directive barring same-sex marriages in his diocese, saying the church had been "hijacked by the 'Gay Rights Agenda.'"

Episcopal Church Presiding Bishop Michael Curry on Friday said Love's action "may constitute a canonical offense" and referred his case for possible disciplinary action. Love is now temporarily forbidden from penalizing clergy, laity or worshippers in the diocese for participating in same-sex marriages.

Curry said he must take steps to ensure same-sex marriage is equally available.

Church leaders in July passed the same-sex marriage resolution, which gives bishops with theological objections to same-sex marriages the option to have other clergy perform services.