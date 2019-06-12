Divers recover 2 bodies from plane crash in Florida lake

MAITLAND, Fla. (AP) — Divers say they've recovered two bodies from a small plane that crashed into a central Florida lake in a suburb populated with homes and businesses nearby.

The Federal Aviation Administration says the Cessna 182 crashed into Lake Maitland on Wednesday after taking off from a nearby airport in Orlando.

Maitland police say the bodies of two men were found soon after Orange County Sheriff's Office divers discovered the plane. No one else was believed to be on board. The victim's names were immediately released.

The Orlando Sentinel reports that before the crash the pilot had made an emergency call to the airport's tower reporting the plane wasn't getting gas in the right tank.

Rescue divers from several local agencies had been searching the 450-acre (180-hectare) lake.

___

Information from: Orlando Sentinel, http://www.orlandosentinel.com/