Democrats promise swift action after win in Virginia

Voters walk through a sea of campaign signs at a polling station in Richmond, Va., Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019. All seats in the Virginia House of Delegates and State senate are up for election.

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Democrats are promising swift action on a host of liberal policy proposals now that they've taken control of the statehouse for the first time in more than two decades.

Democratic leaders promised to raise the minimum wage and enact new gun restrictions after flipping control of the House and Senate on Tuesday.

Suburban voters turned out in big numbers to back Democratic candidates, continuing a trend of once GOP-friendly suburbs turning blue since President Donald Trump's election.

Democrats now hold every statewide office in Virginia as well as majorities at the General Assembly. They have also promised to approve the Equal Rights Amendment, making Virginia the final state needed for possible passage of the gender equality measure.