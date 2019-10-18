Cummings remembered as a mentor to many in Baltimore

FILE - In this Aug. 3, 2015, file photo, State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby, right, listens as U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings speaks during an announcement of the start of the Baltimore Federal Homicide Task Force, in Baltimore. Mosby is not the only Baltimore resident who relied on Cummings for advice. The congressman and civil rights advocate, who died Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, at 68, mentored countless young people, faith leaders, activists, politicians and others throughout the years. (Lloyd Fox/The Baltimore Sun via AP, File) less FILE - In this Aug. 3, 2015, file photo, State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby, right, listens as U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings speaks during an announcement of the start of the Baltimore Federal Homicide Task Force, in ... more Photo: Lloyd Fox, AP Photo: Lloyd Fox, AP Image 1 of / 4 Caption Close Cummings remembered as a mentor to many in Baltimore 1 / 4 Back to Gallery

BALTIMORE (AP) — Many faith leaders, activists and politicians in Baltimore have one thing in common: They were mentored by Rep. Elijah Cummings.

The congressman, who died Thursday at 68, inspired and advised others, sharing his political wisdom.

Among those who consulted the Baltimore Democrat was Marilyn Mosby, who as the top prosecutor in the city brought charges in 2015 against six police officers in the death of Freddie Gray, a black man who suffered a neck injury in the back of a police van.

Mosby says: "He was there with me. He said he believed in me."