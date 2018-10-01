Atlanta needs cowboys: 70 cows roaming highways after spill

ATLANTA (AP) — An overturned livestock truck has spilled a herd of cows onto a highway cloverleaf north of Atlanta, causing traffic chaos including wrecks that killed about seven cows and injured a driver. Hours later, as many as 70 cows remain on the loose on roads critical to the southbound commute.

It happened early Monday on the Cobb Cloverleaf connecting Interstates 75 and 285. Police say the truck carried about 89 cows and about 70 are still roaming in the Sandy Springs area.

Many officers have responded, but their standard police gear doesn't include what you need to lasso a cow.

It's the third such accident this year outside Atlanta, and the biggest yet. Smaller herds spilled onto Interstate 75 in May and Interstate 285 in June.