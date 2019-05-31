Construction delayed on Southern California-Las Vegas train

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Officials say construction on a high-speed train line between Southern California and Las Vegas will likely be delayed two years after the project failed to secure tax abatements in Nevada.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported Thursday that Virgin Trains USA had planned to start building the $4 billion project next year.

The company was seeking partial abatement of state sales and property taxes.

The company's vice president of government affairs, Bob O'Malley, says Virgin Trains was looking to obtain the tax abatements during this legislative session, but it didn't come to fruition.

He says the company plans to pursue them again in 2021.

The project's 185-mile (298-kilometer) dual tracks would run along the Interstate 15 corridor.

O'Malley says the project will be financed entirely by private investment.

___

Information from: Las Vegas Review-Journal, http://www.lvrj.com