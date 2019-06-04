Connecticut lawmakers move to ban 'gay panic defense'

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Criminal defendants in Connecticut may be barred from claiming as their sole legal defense that they panicked after learning about their victim's sexual orientation.

The House of Representatives approved legislation Tuesday preventing defendants from using the so-called "gay panic defense," blaming a violent reaction on discovering a victim's actual or perceived sex, sexual orientation, or gender identity or expression. It includes if the victim made an unwanted, non-forcible romantic or sexual advance toward the defendant.

The legislation already cleared the Senate and moves to the governor.

Democratic Rep. Raghib Allie-Brennan of Bethel notes the "gay panic defense" was used in the case of Matthew Shepard, the college student beaten to death by two men in Wyoming in 1998.

He says the legislation is important given the increase in hate crimes.