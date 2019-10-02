Company claims Oklahoma judge miscalculated opioid award

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Attorneys for consumer products giant Johnson & Johnson say an Oklahoma judge made a $107 million miscalculation when he ordered the company earlier this year to pay $572 million to help clean up the state’s opioid crisis.

The company also asked in a court filing last week for a reduction in the judgment based on pre-trial settlements the state reached with Oxycontin-maker Purdue Pharma and Israeli-owned Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. Those two settlements totaled $355 million.

The company has appealed the court’s ruling to the Oklahoma Supreme Court.

A spokesman for Attorney General Mike Hunter declined to comment on the filing.

The state maintains in its proposed final judgment that the court could order the company to pay even more to abate the opioid crisis in future years.