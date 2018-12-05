Colorado man's death inspires push for police standards

DENVER (AP) — A leading Colorado Senate Democrat is working on legislation governing when police officers return to work after shooting someone on the job, inspired by the case of a Vietnam War veteran killed by police after defending his family from an intruder this summer.

The case has raised criticism about how police handled their chaotic encounter with Richard "Gary" Black. The 73-year-old had just fatally shot a man who attacked an 11-year-old boy after breaking into the family's home around 1:30 in the morning.

The lingering questions include whether the officer who shot Black three times returned to work on the graveyard shift too soon after another shooting.

State Sen. Rhonda Fields, whose district includes Aurora, said she wants statewide requirements for evaluating when officers can return to work.