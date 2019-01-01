Coast Guard seeks 2 missing from capsized vessel off Florida

JUPITER INLET, Fla. (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for two missing boaters who were on a vessel that capsized near South Florida.

The Coast Guard says the 18-foot (5.4-meter) vessel was carrying 11 people when it capsized more than 45 miles (70 kilometers) off the coast of Palm Beach County on Sunday evening.

A Good Samaritan boat spotted in the water nine of the people who were aboard the vessel going from the Bahamas to Miami and called for help.

The Coast Guard was using a small plane and two ships in the search.