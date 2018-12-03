-
In this undated photo released by the Dorchester County Sheriff's Department shows Jacop Robert Lee Hazlett, 28. Hazlett, a South Carolina church volunteer charged with sexually assaulting a 3-year-old boy is now being accused of sexually assaulting at least 13 other children. A lawsuit was filed Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2018 against 28-year-old Jacop Robert Lee Hazlett and the North Charleston NewSpring Church. (Dorchester County Sheriff's Department via AP) less
Photo: AP
In this undated photo released by the Dorchester County Sheriff's Department shows Jacop Robert Lee Hazlett, 28. Hazlett, a South Carolina church volunteer charged with sexually assaulting a 3-year-old boy is ... more
In this undated photo released by the Dorchester County Sheriff's Department shows Jacop Robert Lee Hazlett, 28. Hazlett, a South Carolina church volunteer charged with sexually assaulting a 3-year-old boy is now being accused of sexually assaulting at least 13 other children. A lawsuit was filed Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2018 against 28-year-old Jacop Robert Lee Hazlett and the North Charleston NewSpring Church. (Dorchester County Sheriff's Department via AP) less
Photo: AP
In this undated photo released by the Dorchester County Sheriff's Department shows Jacop Robert Lee Hazlett, 28. Hazlett, a South Carolina church volunteer charged with sexually assaulting a 3-year-old boy is ... more
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina church volunteer who police say was recorded sexually assaulting a 3-year-old boy in a bathroom now faces eight additional charges.
Court records show 28-year-old Jacop Robert Lee Hazlett is now charged with two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor and seven counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.
The records did not give details on the new charges.
Hazlett supervised the care of 3- to 5-year-olds at the North Charleston NewSpring Church. A lawsuit against the church says 90 days of stored images where Hazlett volunteered showed him abusing at least 14 children.
The church says Hazlett passed a background check and they are cooperating with investigators.
Hazlett remains in jail and records did not show if he had a lawyer.