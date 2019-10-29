China and West clash over claims Beijing oppresses Uighurs

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — China and the West are clashing at the U.N.'s human rights committee over claims that Beijing systematically oppresses ethnic minority Muslims.

The exchange took place Tuesday during a session on racial discrimination where Belarus read a statement on behalf of 54 countries supporting China's actions against "terrorism, separatism and religious extremism" in Xinjiang province and Britain read a statement on behalf of 23 countries expressing concern about "credible reports" of mass detention of ethnic Uighurs.

Criticism has grown over China's interment of more than one million Uighurs in camps. The government insists the detention sites are "vocational" centers aimed at training and skills development.

The Belarus statement commends "China's remarkable achievements in the field of human rights." The Western statement cites religious restrictions and other rights violations against Uighurs.