Charity pays off house of Utah mayor killed in Afghanistan

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The family of a Utah mayor killed while serving in the National Guard in Afghanistan will have one less financial worry this holiday season after a charity paid off their mortgage.

Brent Taylor's widow, Jennie Taylor, said Thursday on "Fox & Friends" that she had been worried about supporting the couple's seven children and that she's grateful the gift will help her stay home with them. She says she's thinking about other military families mourning loved ones.

Military officials say Brent Taylor was killed in an attack last month by an Afghan commando he was training.

The donation comes from the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation, named for a firefighter killed in the 9/11 attacks. Chairman Frank Siller says he hopes it relieves one small burden on the family.