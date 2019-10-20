'Captain America' Chris Evans helps dedicate youth theater

In this Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 photo, actor Chris Evans and his mother Lisa Evans, director of the Concord Youth Theatre, laugh inside the theater's new permanent home in Concord, Mass. Evans returned to his native Massachusetts to help dedicate the new home of the youth theater company where as a youngster he honed his acting skills. (Ken McGagh/The Metro West Daily News via AP) less In this Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 photo, actor Chris Evans and his mother Lisa Evans, director of the Concord Youth Theatre, laugh inside the theater's new permanent home in Concord, Mass. Evans returned to his ... more Photo: Ken McGagh, AP Photo: Ken McGagh, AP Image 1 of / 8 Caption Close 'Captain America' Chris Evans helps dedicate youth theater 1 / 8 Back to Gallery

CONCORD, Mass. (AP) — "Captain America" actor Chris Evans returned to his native Massachusetts this weekend to help dedicate the new home of a youth theater company where as a youngster he honed his acting skills.

Evans, wearing a Boston Red Sox hat, helped cut the ribbon Saturday at the Concord Youth Theatre's new permanent home.

Evans, who grew up in nearby Sudbury, acted in Concord Youth Theatre productions starting when he was 9 years old. His mother, Lisa Evans, is the theater's director.

He said the theater was "a place to feel safe and take risks and explore what would ultimately be my career."

The new building has seating for more than 200. Concord Youth Theatre will debut its new space with "Godspell" this week.