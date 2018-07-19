Canadian marijuana company Tilray has first US pot IPO

SEATTLE (AP) — Another big first for the marijuana industry is in the books: A major Canadian grower, processor and distributor has completed an initial public stock offering in the United States, raising $153 million, just as Canada prepares to legalize the drug nationwide.

British Columbia-based Tilray Inc.'s shares began trading Thursday on the Nasdaq stock exchange, initially priced at $17. It quickly jumped to more than $21.

It isn't the first pot company to trade on a major American stock exchange, but it is the first to do so with an IPO. John Kagia, an industry analyst with the marijuana market research firm New Frontier Data, says that could boost credibility and confidence in the industry.