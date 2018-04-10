Burger chain Frisch's unveils Ohio museum, remodeled eatery

CINCINNATI (AP) — Big Boy is getting a museum in Ohio.

The Cincinnati-based Frisch's Big Boy double-decker burger restaurant chain on Wednesday will unveil the museum to a gathering of employees and retirees at the chain's original Mainliner restaurant. The Mainliner opened in 1939 in Fairfax, just east of Cincinnati.

The museum named "A Tale of Frisch's Big Boy" will be free for patrons of the restaurant to visit. It's scheduled to open Friday to the public. Frisch's is urging patrons to loan their Big Boy memorabilia for short-term displays.

Atlanta-based private equity firm NRD Capital bought the chain from its family ownership in 2015. Long an iconic Cincinnati brand, Frisch's has the Big Boy trademark in the region and there are a total of 121 restaurants in Ohio, Indiana and Kentucky.