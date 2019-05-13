Boy calls 911 to report he was left in hot car with 6 kids

WALDORF, Md. (AP) — A boy called 911 to report that he and six other children had been left in a car in Maryland with the windows rolled up and the motor not running.

The Charles County Sheriff's Office tells news outlets that the children ranged in age from 2 to 4 years old, and it's plausible that it was the eldest who called 911 Friday. The boy told authorities that the children were hot and didn't know where they were.

Deputies traced the call to a Waldorf shopping center and helped the kids. Deputies say the driver arrived about 10 minutes later, having already been gone for about 20 minutes. The driver, a mother of two who was babysitting five other kids, was charged with confinement of children inside a motor vehicle.