Boston jail to stop housing federal immigration detainees

BOSTON (AP) — Officials at a Boston jail are ending a longtime relationship with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and will stop housing federal detainees so they can instead provide more services for women inmates.

Suffolk County Sheriff Steven Tompkins announced Tuesday that federal authorities have two months to move about 200 federal detainees from the Suffolk County House of Correction.

An ICE spokesman says most of them are "high-level category offenders," including aggravated felons and gang members.

Tompkins says the move is not a political statement against ICE or the Trump administration, but an effort to better the lives of incarcerated women.

Tompkins' decision left ICE scrambling.

Todd Michael Lyons, ICE New England Field Office deputy director, says Tompkins' decision will have "a huge impact on our day-to-day operations."