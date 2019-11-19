Border activist to testify in second federal trial

FILE - In this June 11, 2019, file photo, Scott Warren, center, speaks outside federal court, in Tucson, Ariz., after a mistrial was declared in the federal case against him. Warren is scheduled to testify Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, in the second criminal case against his actions as a member of a humanitarian aid group. Prosecutors say Warren was arrested in early 2018 after harboring two men who sneaked across the U.S.-Mexico border. less FILE - In this June 11, 2019, file photo, Scott Warren, center, speaks outside federal court, in Tucson, Ariz., after a mistrial was declared in the federal case against him. Warren is scheduled to testify ... more Photo: Astrid Galvan, AP Photo: Astrid Galvan, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Border activist to testify in second federal trial 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — An Arizona border activist is scheduled to testify Tuesday in the second criminal case against his actions as a member of a humanitarian aid group.

Prosecutors say 37-year-old Scott Warren was arrested in early 2018 after harboring two men who sneaked across the U.S.-Mexico border.

Warren says he was being a good Samaritan and helping the injured men after they crossed the desert. Warren is a longtime volunteer with a group that drops off water in the desert and searches for dead or missing migrants.

The federal judge overseeing the case banned Warren from mentioning President Donald Trump at the request of prosecutors last week. Warren and his supporters say the Trump administration targeted border aid groups.

The first trial against Warren ended with a deadlocked jury in June.