Border Patrol handcuffs demonstrators supporting migrants

SAN DIEGO (AP) — U.S. Border Patrol agents have handcuffed about a dozen people participating in a demonstration organized by a Quaker group at the U.S.-Mexico border, calling for the end of the detention and deportation of immigrants and the militarization of the border.

A photographer for The Associated Press saw about a dozen people being handcuffed Monday after they were told by agents to move back away from a wall.

US Customs and Border Protection spokesman Theo Francisco says he had no immediate information about any arrests.

About 300 people participated in the demonstration organized by the American Friends Service Committee. The rally also was to show support for a caravan of Central American asylum seekers.