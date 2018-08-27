Body left to rot in funeral home 3 years leads to charges

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Two funeral home workers have been charged with desecration of human remains after authorities say they left a body to rot in an unrefrigerated room for nearly three years in South Carolina.

A grand jury Friday indicted Lawrence Robert Meadows and Roderick Mitchell Cummings.

Authorities say they were supposed to cremate 63-year-old Mary Alice Pitts Moore after her funeral in March 2015, but instead left her remains in a locked room under blankets, surrounded by air fresheners.

The coroner says Moore's body was so badly decomposed when found in February at First Family Funeral Home in Spartanburg it took two weeks to identify.

Meadows lawyer didn't return a message and no one answered at Cummings' home.

State records show neither had a current funeral director license.