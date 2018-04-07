9/11 families to announce next steps in Saudi Arabia lawsuit

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Families of Sept. 11 victims will announce the next steps in a lawsuit against Saudi Arabia over claims it had a role in the terror attacks.

They will be joined by U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal. The Connecticut Democrat and families are scheduled to disclose the actions Monday outside the Hartford federal courthouse.

The families sued Saudi Arabia in 2003 over its alleged backing of the attackers. Fifteen of the 19 9/11 hijackers were Saudis. The Saudi government has denied involvement.

Federal law at the time shielded foreign government actors from such lawsuits in American courts. Blumenthal helped lead passage of a 2016 law that allows such lawsuits.

A federal judge cited the 2016 law last month in ordering Saudi Arabia and its agents to release information about any involvement in the attacks.