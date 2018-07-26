Biden's niece gets probation in $110,000 credit card case

NEW YORK (AP) — A niece of former Democratic Vice President Joe Biden who racked up $110,000 in charges on someone else's credit card has been sentenced to two years of probation.

Caroline Biden told a New York judge on Thursday she takes responsibility for her conduct and deeply regrets the harm it caused.

The New York Post says Biden has paid back the money and completed community service. Biden says "nothing like this will ever happen again."

Prosecutors say the unidentified victim had given Biden permission to charge $672 at an upscale store where face creams can run hundreds of dollars.

Biden was charged in 2013 with hitting a police officer during a dispute with her roommate. She got anger management treatment, and the case was dismissed.