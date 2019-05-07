Beverly Hills considering banning sale of tobacco products

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — Beverly Hills is considering outlawing the sale of tobacco products, a move that would make the glamorous California city the first in the nation to enact such a ban.

A draft ordinance going before the Beverly Hills City Council on Tuesday evening would exempt only three existing high-end cigar lounges.

A report prepared for the council cites the city's advocacy of healthy living and outlines the extensive adverse effects of tobacco use.

In addition to the cigar lounges, there are 25 active city permits for sales of tobacco and electronic cigarettes in grocery stores, gas stations, hotels, convenience stores and pharmacies.

The report says there have been discussions on having small-business experts assist retailers in dealing with possible impacts on revenues.

It found no data to determine an impact on tourism.