2 bald eagle eggs hatch in California mountains

In this remote camera image provided by Friends of Big Bear Valley from Big Bear Eagle Nest Cam, shows bald eagles caring for a hatched eagle on Monday April 15, 2019,in the San Bernardino National Forest, Calif. One of two bald eagle eggs laid last month in Southern California has hatched in a nest watched by nature lovers via an online live feed .The U.S. Forest Service tweeted that the chick poked its head out of the shell Sunday near Big Bear Lake. The first egg arrived March 6, followed by the second one a few days later. Officials say the mother and a male companion share incubation duties. (Friends of Big Bear Valley via AP) less In this remote camera image provided by Friends of Big Bear Valley from Big Bear Eagle Nest Cam, shows bald eagles caring for a hatched eagle on Monday April 15, 2019,in the San Bernardino National Forest, ... more Photo: AP Photo: AP Image 1 of / 2 Caption Close 2 bald eagle eggs hatch in California mountains 1 / 2 Back to Gallery

BIG BEAR LAKE, Calif. (AP) — Two bald eagle eggs have hatched in a California nest watched by nature lovers via an online live feed .

The first fluffy gray chick made its on-camera debut when it poked its head out of its shell Sunday near Big Bear Lake east of Los Angeles.

The second emerged Monday, said U.S. Forest Service spokeswoman Robin Eliason.

"I saw a little wing wave at us," she said. "Then I saw its cute little bottom sticking out of the shell."

A count completed last year found 11 bald eagles living in the forest east of Los Angeles.

The mother and a male companion took turns nestling over the latest chicks to keep them warm as a chilly wind blew through the San Bernardino National Forest.

The first egg arrived March 6, followed by the second one a few days later.

The Institute for Wildlife Studies web page has thousands of comments from people watching the feed. The camera was installed by the group Friends of Big Bear Valley.