Appeals court sides with North Dakota in voter ID dispute

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A federal appeals court has blocked a lower court ruling expanding the kinds of proof of identity that voters can use in North Dakota elections.

The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Monday stayed an injunction that would have required the state to accept forms of identification and supporting documents that included a current mailing address, such as a post office box, instead of requiring a current street address.

Street addresses aren't always assigned on American Indian reservations, so members of the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa sued the state, alleging its ID requirements discriminated against Native Americans. A district court judge agreed in April.

But a three-judge appeals panel backed the state, which objected because a voter's mailing address could be in a different precinct from their residence.