Amtrak train hits maintenance truck; 6 are slightly injured

NEWINGTON, Conn. (AP) — An Amtrak train collided Friday with a maintenance truck working on the tracks in Connecticut, resulting in minor injuries to six people on the train, officials said.

Two workers were inside the truck when they saw the train approaching as they worked on the tracks in Newington. The workers were able to get out before the train struck the vehicle around 11 a.m.

More than 60 people were on board the train, which was heading north from New Haven to Springfield, Massachusetts.

Passengers were transferred to a later train.

The cause of the crash is being investigated, Amtrak said.